The major US indices are opening lower with the major indices down about -0.8%

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Looking at US yields, the yields are higher but off their highest levels:

  • two year 3.415%, +1.2 basis points. The high yield reach 3.487%
  • five year 3.246%, +4.2 basis points. The high yield reach 3.301%
  • 10 year 3.089%, +4.6 basis points. The high yield reach 3.129%
  • 30 year 3.231%, +4.1 basis points. The high yield reach 3.261%

Looking at other markets:

  • crude oil is trading higher. It is up $1.85 that $94.88 the price is moving back closer to its 200 day moving average at $96.01.
Crude oil is up testing its 200 day moving average
  • Spot gold is trading up $1.20 at $1738. The price is well off its low of $1720.40. That was the lowest level since July 27