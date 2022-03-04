The major US stock  indices  are trading lower at the US open. The declines are led by the Dow industrial average which is down near 1.2%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -402 points are -1.2% at 33390
  • S&P 8-41.6 points are -0.96% at 4321.76
  • NASDAQ index -80.4 points or -0.60% at 13459.60
  • Russell 2000-17.8 points or -0.81% at 2014.95

The Dow is down for the fourth day in five days and on track for its fourth straight negative week.

The S&P and NASDAQ on pace for a 3rd negative week in the last four weeks.