The major US stock indices are moving to the downside in early US trading. The declines are taking away from the gains this week, but major indices still are positive.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -38.07 points or -0.11% at 34869.05

S&P index -18.23 points or -0.40% at 4486.88

NASDAQ index -61.90 points or -0.44% at 13864.16

The NASDAQ index is trading back below its 50 day moving average at 13883.80.

NASDAQ index is back below its 50 day moving average

The S&P index is just above its 50 day moving average at 4483.25.

S&P index is just above its 50 day moving average

For the trading week currently:

Dow industrial average is up 0.89%

S&P index is up 0.69%

NASDAQ index is up 0.80%

Shares of Adobe are getting hammered with a decline of nearly 4% at $529.85 after their earnings beat expectations, but guidance disappointed for the high flyer. Shares of Adobe are up 57.31% this year.

In other markets:

Crude oil is now trading down $0.51 or -0.57% and back below the $90 level at $89.66

Spot gold is trading up $15.34 or 0.80% $1926.04

Bitcoin is trading steady at $26,464

In the US debt market, yields are higher as a stock trading gets underway: