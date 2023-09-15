The major US stock indices are moving to the downside in early US trading. The declines are taking away from the gains this week, but major indices still are positive.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -38.07 points or -0.11% at 34869.05
- S&P index -18.23 points or -0.40% at 4486.88
- NASDAQ index -61.90 points or -0.44% at 13864.16
The NASDAQ index is trading back below its 50 day moving average at 13883.80.
The S&P index is just above its 50 day moving average at 4483.25.
For the trading week currently:
- Dow industrial average is up 0.89%
- S&P index is up 0.69%
- NASDAQ index is up 0.80%
Shares of Adobe are getting hammered with a decline of nearly 4% at $529.85 after their earnings beat expectations, but guidance disappointed for the high flyer. Shares of Adobe are up 57.31% this year.
In other markets:
- Crude oil is now trading down $0.51 or -0.57% and back below the $90 level at $89.66
- Spot gold is trading up $15.34 or 0.80% $1926.04
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $26,464
In the US debt market, yields are higher as a stock trading gets underway:
- 2 year yield is above 5% at 5.0368% up 2.3 basis points
- 5 year yield is at 4.454% up 3.5 basis points
- 10 year yield is at 4.318% up 2.8 basis points
- 30 year yield is at 4.397% up 1.3 basis points