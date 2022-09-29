The major indices broke six day declines yesterday with solid gains. However today stocks are opening lower giving back some of the gains from yesterday.
A snapshot of the market currently shows
- Dow industrial average -284 points or -0.96% at 29400.21. Yesterday the index rose 1.88%
- S&P index is down -45 points or -1.21% at 3674.03. Yesterday the index rose 1.9%
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index is down -181 points or -1.65% 10869. Yesterday the index rose 2.05%
- Russell 2000 is down 31.45 points or -1.83% at 1683.70. Yesterday the index rose 3.17%
in the US debt market, yields are higher but off the highest levels:
- 2 year 4.188% +9.0 basis points
- 5year 4.006% +8.6 basis points
- 10 year 3.781%, +7.6 basis points
- 30 year 3.737%, +5.7 basis points
In the Forex:
- GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union.
Read this Term buyers are making a play rising two new highs for the week (above 1.09304) and above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 13 high at 1.0882. The current price trades at 1.0962. The 1.1000 natural resistance is the next target followed by the falling 200 hour moving average near 1.1046.
- EURUSD is back above its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 20 high at 0.97319. The price is testing the swing high from yesterday and high for the week at 0.97505. Move above and the falling 200 hour moving average at 0.97814 would be targeted
- USDJPY is falling the dollar lower and trades back below the low of a swing area between 144.557 and 145.00. The current price trades at 144.50. The rising 100 hour moving average at 144.28 will be target on further selling
- USDCHF trades between its 100 hour moving average above at 0.98624, and its 200 hour moving average below at 0.9775. The current price is moving back down toward the 200 hour moving average with the current price trading at 0.9796.
The USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all trading above and below there 100 hour moving averages. Buyers and sellers are battling it out and waiting for the next shove.
- USDCAD 100 hour moving averages at 1.3676. The current price trades at 1.3683
- AUDUSD 100 hour moving averages at 0.64766. The current price is just above at 0.6480
- NZDUSD 100 hour moving averages at 0.56828. The current price is trading at 0.5685
