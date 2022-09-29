The major indices broke six day declines yesterday with solid gains. However today stocks are opening lower giving back some of the gains from yesterday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows

in the US debt market, yields are higher but off the highest levels:

  • 2 year 4.188% +9.0 basis points
  • 5year 4.006% +8.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.781%, +7.6 basis points
  • 30 year 3.737%, +5.7 basis points

In the Forex:

The USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all trading above and below there 100 hour moving averages. Buyers and sellers are battling it out and waiting for the next shove.

  • USDCAD 100 hour moving averages at 1.3676. The current price trades at 1.3683
  • AUDUSD 100 hour moving averages at 0.64766. The current price is just above at 0.6480
  • NZDUSD 100 hour moving averages at 0.56828. The current price is trading at 0.5685