The US stocks have opened lower with the  Nasdaq  down for the 3rd day in a row. The Dow and S&P both moved higher yesterday and have been up four of the last five trading days. The Russell 2000 is also lower today.

A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -79 points -0.25% at 31907
  • S&P index -25 points at -0.64% 3941.37
  • NASDAQ index -136 points or -1.17% at 11644.38
  • Russell 2000-13.81 points or -0.76% at 1803.82

Walmart has shares are trading down $10.60 or -8.03% at $121.51 after warning about growth going forward. Coca-Cola is trading up $0.92 or 1.48% at $63.05 after reporting better  earnings  . Shopify took the opportunity to also warn about slower consumer growth and is trading down $5.60 or -15.21% at $31.13. Amazon, another part consumer company is down $-3.65 or -3.03% at $117.46.

McDonald's is trading down $1 or -0.40% $249.46. Earnings-per-share beat, but revenues were lower than expectations. A personal note, while traveling to California recently to Egg McMuffin meals with a large coffee cost $21. HMMMM. Are consumers balking at the high prices?