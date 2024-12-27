The major US stock indices are opening lower with the Nasdaq index trading down near 1% on the day.

A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open :

Dow industrial average -200.03 points or 0.45% at 43125.77

S&P -43.20 points or -0.72% at 5994.39

Nasdaq -200.68 points or -1.00% at 19819.68

Russell 2000 -14.32 points or -0.63% at 2265.86

Some losers today: