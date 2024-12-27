The major US stock indices are opening lower with the Nasdaq index trading down near 1% on the day.

A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open :

  • Dow industrial average -200.03 points or 0.45% at 43125.77
  • S&P -43.20 points or -0.72% at 5994.39
  • Nasdaq -200.68 points or -1.00% at 19819.68
  • Russell 2000 -14.32 points or -0.63% at 2265.86

Some losers today:

  • Nvidia, -1.73%
  • Microsoft, -1.51%
  • Amazon, -1.38
  • Meta, -1.12% %
  • Alphabet, -1.12%
  • Apple -1.79%
  • Apple, -0.79%
  • Tesla, -2.22%
  • Netflix, -2.25%