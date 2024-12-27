The major US stock indices are opening lower with the Nasdaq index trading down near 1% on the day.
A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open :
- Dow industrial average -200.03 points or 0.45% at 43125.77
- S&P -43.20 points or -0.72% at 5994.39
- Nasdaq -200.68 points or -1.00% at 19819.68
- Russell 2000 -14.32 points or -0.63% at 2265.86
Some losers today:
- Nvidia, -1.73%
- Microsoft, -1.51%
- Amazon, -1.38
- Meta, -1.12% %
- Alphabet, -1.12%
- Apple -1.79%
- Apple, -0.79%
- Tesla, -2.22%
- Netflix, -2.25%