The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way at -0.5%.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -105.38 points or -0.31% at 33513.32
- S&P index -19.20 points or -0.46% at 4118.93
- NASDAQ index -58.87 points or -0.48% at 12198.05
Yesterday, the Dow industrial average fell modestly while the S&P was near unchanged and the NASDAQ index rose modestly.
The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading down -1.14%. Pacific West is trading down -8.04% in early trading and Western Alliance Bancorp is trading down -6.84%.
PayPal shares are down -9.67% after their earnings and guidance disappointed. Skyworks Solutions (an Apple supplier) is also down sharply after disappointing earnings. It shares a down -8.22% in early trading. Apple shares are down -0.33%.
In the US debt market, yields are back near unchanged/higher:
- 2 year yield 4.026% +1.4 basis points. The yield was below 4% at the start of the New York session
- 10 year yield 3.518% unchanged
- 30 year yield 3.833% unchanged
The U.S. Treasury will auction off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET