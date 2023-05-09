The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way at -0.5%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Yesterday, the Dow industrial average fell modestly while the S&P was near unchanged and the NASDAQ index rose modestly.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading down -1.14%. Pacific West is trading down -8.04% in early trading and Western Alliance Bancorp is trading down -6.84%.

PayPal shares are down -9.67% after their earnings and guidance disappointed. Skyworks Solutions (an Apple supplier) is also down sharply after disappointing earnings. It shares a down -8.22% in early trading. Apple shares are down -0.33%.

In the US debt market, yields are back near unchanged/higher:

  • 2 year yield 4.026% +1.4 basis points. The yield was below 4% at the start of the New York session
  • 10 year yield 3.518% unchanged
  • 30 year yield 3.833% unchanged

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET