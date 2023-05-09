The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way at -0.5%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Yesterday, the Dow industrial average fell modestly while the S&P was near unchanged and the NASDAQ index rose modestly.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading down -1.14%. Pacific West is trading down -8.04% in early trading and Western Alliance Bancorp is trading down -6.84%.

PayPal shares are down -9.67% after their earnings and guidance disappointed. Skyworks Solutions (an Apple supplier) is also down sharply after disappointing earnings. It shares a down -8.22% in early trading. Apple shares are down -0.33%.

In the US debt market, yields are back near unchanged/higher:

2 year yield 4.026% +1.4 basis points. The yield was below 4% at the start of the New York session

10 year yield 3.518% unchanged

30 year yield 3.833% unchanged

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET