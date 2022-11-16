The US stocks are opening lower with the Dow trading above and below unchanged. The declines are being led by the Nasdaq as concerns about a more hawkish Fed as a result of strong consumer in the US at least. Retail sales were impressive.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average down -27.45 points or -0.08% at 33565.48
  • S&P index -15.6 points or -0.39% at 3976.14
  • NASDAQ index -92.18 points or -0.81% at 11266.23
  • Russell 2000-16.34 points or -0.87% at 1872.85

Looking at the NASDAQ daily chart, the price higher yesterday got within about 18 points of its falling 100 day moving average. That moving average currently comes at 11512.62. The price has not traded above its 100 day moving average since September 12 (closed above that moving average for 2 consecutive days before gapping back below the level. The 100 day moving average would need to be broken to increase the bullish bias from a technical perspective. The holding of yesterday was a negative tilt technically for the index

US yields are still lower despite the stronger gains in retail sales: