Major US stock indices are opening lower. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index. Tesla shares are trading down around -8% on the day after disappointing earnings and projections. Tesla also said that lower prices cannot be ruled out. It is not liftoff for Tesla shares today. SpaceX Starship got off the ground but the flight had to be terminated after some issues. Back to the drawing board...The ship was unmanned.
A snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow industrial average -147 points or -0.43% at 33749.67
- S&P index minus 24.14.4 -0.58% at 4130.17
- NASDAQ index minus 82.04 points or -0.67% at 12075.19
US yields are lower after the weaker Philly index:
- 2 year yield 4.172%, -9.3 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.631% -9.0 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.539% -6.3 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.744% -4.4 basis points
in other markets:
- crude oil is down $-1.85 or -2.33% at $77.39
- Bitcoin is trading below the $21,000 level at $28,811. At 5 PM yesterday the price is trading near $29,240