As traders return from the presence day holiday on Monday (and three day weekend), the major US indices are opening lower with the Dow and    NASDAQ  index the weakest.

A snapshot of the market five minutes into the opening, currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -332.25 points or -0.97% at 33746.94
  • S&P index -35.19 points or -0.81% at 4313.69
  • NASDAQ index -139.80 points or -1.03% at 13408.19
  • Russell 2000-13.53 points or -0.67% of 1995.79

A snapshot of other markets currently shows:

  • Gold is trading up $1.12 or 0.06% at $1904.48. The high price today extended to $1914.12. That is the highest level since June 1, 2021 one the price high reached $1916.53
  • Spot silver is trading up $0.36 or 1.51% $24.26
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $93.40 that's up $3.20 or 3.55%
  • bitcoin is trading at $37,792

In the US debt market, the shorter end is leading the way to the upside with a gain of four point basis points to 1.5201%. That is well off the low of 1.429%. The tenure yield is trading at 1.944%, up from 1.846% earlier in the day.

US yields
US yields are higher