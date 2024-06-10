Major US stock indices open lower to start the trading week. Last week the major indices did advance rebounding from the declines in the previous week.

Dow Industrial Average average rose 0.29%

S&P index rose 1.32%

NASDAQ index rose 2.38%

The snapshot of the market today shows:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading down 80 points or -0.21% at 38719

S&P index down -12.32 points are -0.22% at 5236.13

NASDAQ index is trading down -38.65 points or -0.22% at 17097.42.

The small cap Russell 2000 is trading down -17.61 points of -0.87% at 2008.81

Nvidia shares are now trading on a split adjusted basis after it 10 to 1 stock split. It's stock is trading down $-0.50 or -0.41% at $120.29.

AMD was downgraded at Morgan Stanley to equal weight. Its shares are trading down $6.63 or -3.90% at 161.45.

Adobe shares are trading down $-6.80 or -1.46% at $459. Adobe will announce its earnings on Thursday. Adobe shares are down -19.59% since its last earnings.

In the US market, yields are higher after Friday's sharp rise. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three-year notes at 1 PM ET. The treasury will also auction off 10-year note tomorrow at 1 PM, and 30 year bonds on Thursday at 1 PM ET: