Major US stock indices open lower to start the trading week. Last week the major indices did advance rebounding from the declines in the previous week.
- Dow Industrial Average average rose 0.29%
- S&P index rose 1.32%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.38%
The snapshot of the market today shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average is trading down 80 points or -0.21% at 38719
- S&P index down -12.32 points are -0.22% at 5236.13
- NASDAQ index is trading down -38.65 points or -0.22% at 17097.42.
The small cap Russell 2000 is trading down -17.61 points of -0.87% at 2008.81
Nvidia shares are now trading on a split adjusted basis after it 10 to 1 stock split. It's stock is trading down $-0.50 or -0.41% at $120.29.
AMD was downgraded at Morgan Stanley to equal weight. Its shares are trading down $6.63 or -3.90% at 161.45.
Adobe shares are trading down $-6.80 or -1.46% at $459. Adobe will announce its earnings on Thursday. Adobe shares are down -19.59% since its last earnings.
In the US market, yields are higher after Friday's sharp rise. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three-year notes at 1 PM ET. The treasury will also auction off 10-year note tomorrow at 1 PM, and 30 year bonds on Thursday at 1 PM ET:
- 2 year yield 4.882%, +1.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.482%, +3.0 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.465%, +3.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.591%, +4.2 basis points