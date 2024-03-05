The major US indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index is leading the way with the decline near 1%. They moved lower today would be the second consecutive down day after record closes in the NASDAQ and S&P on Friday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -204 points or -0.52% at 38785.18
  • S&P -26.18 points or -0.51% at 5104.54
  • NASDAQ index -156.0 points or -0.96% at 16054.80

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also down -10.57 points or -0.51% at 2063.94.

Some losers today include:

  • Apple -2.4%
  • Microsoft -1.63%
  • Alphabet -0.60%
  • Meta -0.90%
  • super Micro Computers, -3.36%
  • Amazon -0.90%
  • Adobe -2.46%
  • Palo Alto networks -2.72%

Nvidia is trading up 0.52%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower:

  • 2-year yield 4.568% -4.0 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.153% -5.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.154% -6.4 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.291% -6.3 basis points