The major US indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index is leading the way with the decline near 1%. They moved lower today would be the second consecutive down day after record closes in the NASDAQ and S&P on Friday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -204 points or -0.52% at 38785.18

S&P -26.18 points or -0.51% at 5104.54

NASDAQ index -156.0 points or -0.96% at 16054.80

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also down -10.57 points or -0.51% at 2063.94.

Some losers today include:

Apple -2.4%

Microsoft -1.63%

Alphabet -0.60%

Meta -0.90%

super Micro Computers, -3.36%

Amazon -0.90%

Adobe -2.46%

Palo Alto networks -2.72%

Nvidia is trading up 0.52%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower: