The major US indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index is leading the way with the decline near 1%. They moved lower today would be the second consecutive down day after record closes in the NASDAQ and S&P on Friday.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -204 points or -0.52% at 38785.18
- S&P -26.18 points or -0.51% at 5104.54
- NASDAQ index -156.0 points or -0.96% at 16054.80
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also down -10.57 points or -0.51% at 2063.94.
Some losers today include:
- Apple -2.4%
- Microsoft -1.63%
- Alphabet -0.60%
- Meta -0.90%
- super Micro Computers, -3.36%
- Amazon -0.90%
- Adobe -2.46%
- Palo Alto networks -2.72%
Nvidia is trading up 0.52%
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower:
- 2-year yield 4.568% -4.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.153% -5.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.154% -6.4 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.291% -6.3 basis points