Major US stock indices are opening marginally lower and off premarket low levels. The NASDAQ index was down triple digits in premarket trading at session lows. A lot of those declines have been pared. The Dow is the worst performer of the three major indices.

A snapshot of the major indices three minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average is down -140.50 points or -0.36% at 38430.54

S&P index is down -14.11 points or -0.27% at 5269.30.

NASDAQ and is down -32.80 points or -0.19% at 16795.87.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower by -4.52 points or -0.61% at 2047.15.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are continuing their move back to the downside:

2-year yield 4.789%, -2.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.373%, -4.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.357%, -4.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.506%, -4.4 basis points

Looking at other markets: