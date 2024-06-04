Major US stock indices are opening marginally lower and off premarket low levels. The NASDAQ index was down triple digits in premarket trading at session lows. A lot of those declines have been pared. The Dow is the worst performer of the three major indices.
A snapshot of the major indices three minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -140.50 points or -0.36% at 38430.54
- S&P index is down -14.11 points or -0.27% at 5269.30.
- NASDAQ and is down -32.80 points or -0.19% at 16795.87.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower by -4.52 points or -0.61% at 2047.15.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are continuing their move back to the downside:
- 2-year yield 4.789%, -2.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.373%, -4.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.357%, -4.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.506%, -4.4 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- crude oil is trading down $-1.15 or -1.55% at $73.06.
- Gold is trading down $18 at $2332.
- Silver is down $1.03 or -3.36% at $29.72.
- Bitcoin remains below the 70,000 level at $69,331
- Ethereum is trading at $3776 up $4.70.