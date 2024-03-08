The major indices are trading mixed with the S&P and NASDAQ indices higher and trading at new intraday highs. The Dow Industrial Average is trading above and below unchanged.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading down -1.5 points or 0.01% at 38795
- S&P index is trading up 8.8 points or 0.17% at 5166
- NASDAQ index is trading up 59 points or 0.38% at 16333.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher help by lower interest rates. It is currently at 20.66 points or 0.99% at 2105.25.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed with the lower end lower. The 30-year bond is higher. Traders are gaining more confidence of a spring/summer cut by the Fed:
- 2 year yield 4.444%, -7.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.032% -5.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.076% -1.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.259% +1.3 basis points:
In other markets:
- Crude oil is down $0.50 at $78.41.
- Gold prices are higher but all their highest level. Gold is currently trading at $2169.20 up $9.47 or 0.42%. The high price reached $2185.36.
- Bitcoin is trading higher at $68,352. It's high price reached $68,446