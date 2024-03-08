The major indices are trading mixed with the S&P and NASDAQ indices higher and trading at new intraday highs. The Dow Industrial Average is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -1.5 points or 0.01% at 38795

S&P index is trading up 8.8 points or 0.17% at 5166

NASDAQ index is trading up 59 points or 0.38% at 16333.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher help by lower interest rates. It is currently at 20.66 points or 0.99% at 2105.25.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed with the lower end lower. The 30-year bond is higher. Traders are gaining more confidence of a spring/summer cut by the Fed:

2 year yield 4.444%, -7.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.032% -5.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.076% -1.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.259% +1.3 basis points:

In other markets: