The major indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average average is trading lower and back below the 40,000 level. The S&P and NASDAQ index are retesting their high closing levels.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average average -46.43 points or -0.12% at 39957.17.
  • S&P in next up 7.50 points or 0.14% at 5310.76. The all-time high close level from last Wednesday is at 5308.14
  • NASDAQ index up 62.96 points or 0.38% at 16748.93. Its all time high closing level is at 16742.39.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher now:

  • 2-year yield 4.830%, +0.6 Basis points
  • 5-year 4.457%, +1.6 basis points
  • 10-year 4.437%, +1.7 basis points
  • 30 year 4.578%, +1.8 basis points

Looking at some individual stocks:

  • Nvidia, +2.51% ahead of earnings on Wednesday
  • Super Micro Computers up 4.0%. SMCI tends to follow Nvidia's lead
  • Amazon, +0.84%
  • Microsoft +0.83%
  • Apple +0.14%
  • Alphabet +0.99%
  • Tesla -1.63%
  • Micron +2.09% after an upgrade
  • Dell +1.91%
  • AMD, +1.77%