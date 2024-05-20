The major indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average average is trading lower and back below the 40,000 level. The S&P and NASDAQ index are retesting their high closing levels.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average -46.43 points or -0.12% at 39957.17.
- S&P in next up 7.50 points or 0.14% at 5310.76. The all-time high close level from last Wednesday is at 5308.14
- NASDAQ index up 62.96 points or 0.38% at 16748.93. Its all time high closing level is at 16742.39.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher now:
- 2-year yield 4.830%, +0.6 Basis points
- 5-year 4.457%, +1.6 basis points
- 10-year 4.437%, +1.7 basis points
- 30 year 4.578%, +1.8 basis points
Looking at some individual stocks:
- Nvidia, +2.51% ahead of earnings on Wednesday
- Super Micro Computers up 4.0%. SMCI tends to follow Nvidia's lead
- Amazon, +0.84%
- Microsoft +0.83%
- Apple +0.14%
- Alphabet +0.99%
- Tesla -1.63%
- Micron +2.09% after an upgrade
- Dell +1.91%
- AMD, +1.77%