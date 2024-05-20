The major indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average average is trading lower and back below the 40,000 level. The S&P and NASDAQ index are retesting their high closing levels.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -46.43 points or -0.12% at 39957.17.

S&P in next up 7.50 points or 0.14% at 5310.76. The all-time high close level from last Wednesday is at 5308.14

NASDAQ index up 62.96 points or 0.38% at 16748.93. Its all time high closing level is at 16742.39.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher now:

2-year yield 4.830%, +0.6 Basis points

5-year 4.457%, +1.6 basis points

10-year 4.437%, +1.7 basis points

30 year 4.578%, +1.8 basis points

Looking at some individual stocks: