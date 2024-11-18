The major US major indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower. The S&P index is trading near unchanged while the index is up modestly.
A snapshot of the market currently shows (four minutes into the open):
- Dow industrial average is down -96.95 points or -0.22% at 43348.04
- S&P index -2.36 points or -0.04% at 5868.26
- NASDAQ index up 24.07 points or 0.13% at 18704.19
THe small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 4.89 points or 0.21% at 2308.72
Last week the major indices all moved lower:
- Dow fell -1.24%
- S&P fell -2.08%
- Nasdaq fell -3.15%
- Russell 2000 fell -3.99%
Looking at the US debt market as the stocks open shows yields higher with steeper yield curve:
- 2-year yield up 0.4 basis points at 4.3055%
- 5-year yield up 1.3 basis points at 4.308%
- 10 year yield up 3.1 basis points at 4.457%
- 30 year yield up 5.1 basis points at 4.650%
Crude oil is trading at $68.60 up $1.60
Bitcoin is trading up over thousand dollars at $90,941.
Gold is trading up $46 or 1.79% at $2608.50