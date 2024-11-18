The major US major indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower. The S&P index is trading near unchanged while the index is up modestly.

A snapshot of the market currently shows (four minutes into the open):

Dow industrial average is down -96.95 points or -0.22% at 43348.04

S&P index -2.36 points or -0.04% at 5868.26

NASDAQ index up 24.07 points or 0.13% at 18704.19

THe small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 4.89 points or 0.21% at 2308.72

Last week the major indices all moved lower:

Dow fell -1.24%

S&P fell -2.08%

Nasdaq fell -3.15%

Russell 2000 fell -3.99%

Looking at the US debt market as the stocks open shows yields higher with steeper yield curve:

2-year yield up 0.4 basis points at 4.3055%

5-year yield up 1.3 basis points at 4.308%

10 year yield up 3.1 basis points at 4.457%

30 year yield up 5.1 basis points at 4.650%

Crude oil is trading at $68.60 up $1.60

Bitcoin is trading up over thousand dollars at $90,941.

Gold is trading up $46 or 1.79% at $2608.50