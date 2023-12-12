The major US stock indices are trading mixed with the S&P and Nasdaq trading above and below unchanged (now lower). The Dow is holding onto small gains at the open

The CPI data was around expectations. It just wasn't bad but it wasn't better than expected. As a result, the pre-market open gains have been erased. A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow industrial average is up 7.5 points or 0.03% at 36412

S&P index is down -10.56 points or -0.23% at 4612.05

Nasdaq is down -20 points or -0.14% at 14411

In the US debt market, yields are now trading up on the day after trading down about six basis points pre-CPI:L

2- year yield 4.737%, +1 basis points

5-year yield 4.261% +1.1 basis points

10-year yield 4.248% +1.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.346% +1.6 basis points

Looking at other markets: