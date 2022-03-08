The US stocks are opening mixed with the Dow up, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq lower.

The  Nasdaq  is working on the 4th day down. The index is down -7.8% from the high on Thursday of last week. The Dow and the S&P are trying to snap their 3 day decline streak today.

The snapshot of the market is showing:

  • Dow up 116.41 points or 0.35% at 32931
  • S&P is up 11 points or 0.24% at 4210
  • Nasdaq is down -29 points or -0.23% at 12802
  • Russell 2000 is up 3.7 points or 0.20% at 1955.62

Biden is to speak at 10:45 AM as the US is set to announce ban on Russian energy. The price of crude oil is trading at $125.68. That is up from the settled price of $119.40. The price is up 30.4% this month.