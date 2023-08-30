After solid gains yesterday propelled the S&P and NASDAQ index to the best day of the calendar month, the major indices are opening up with mixed results. The NASDAQ index trades above and below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is up around 0.2%.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 75.15 points or 0.22% at 34927.83

S&P index up 6.94 points or 0.15% at 4504.58

NASDAQ index is now trading up 11.31 points or 0.08% at 13955.06

With 2 trading days left in the month of August, the major indices are still in the negative:

Dow industrial average -1.76%. The Dow industrial average has been up for 2 consecutive months

S&P index -1.84%. The S&P index has been up for 5 consecutive months

NASDAQ index -2.67%. The NASDAQ index has been up for 5 consecutive months

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter and lower and the thirty-year yield up marginally. US data this morning was weaker than expectations tilting the bias more to the downside. Yesterday yields fell sharply after lower consumer confidence and JOLTs data. Today ADP employment came in weaker than expected as did GDP: