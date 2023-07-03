The 2nd half of the trading year is underway and the US stocks are trading mixed in a semi-holiday. Major indices will close at 1 PM ET as traders head to the beach and parks for the July 4 holiday tomorrow (if they aren't already taking the day off).

The 1st half of the year saw solid gains in the broader indices. The Dow Industrial average also managed a gain, but it's gains were dwarfed by the moves in the S&P and the NASDAQ index. In the 1st half the year:

Dow industrial average rose 3.8%

S&P index rose 15.91%

NASDAQ index had its best 1st half of the year in 40 years with a gain of 31.73%

In early trading today, the major indices are

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -102.0 or -0.30% at 34305.48

S&P index is down -5.71 points or -0.12% at 4444.83

NASDAQ index is up 29 points or 0.21% 13816.40

Looking at the debt market, yields are now trading mixed as earlier gains are erased:

2 year yield 4.902% +2.5 basis points

5 year yield 4.138% +0.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.813% -0.6 basis points

30 year yield 3.831% -2.3 basis points

in other markets: