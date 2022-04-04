The major  indices  are opening up mixed.

  • Dow industrial average -178 points or -0.51% 34642
  • S&P index -3.8 points or -0.08% at 4542.11
  • NASDAQ index +74 points or 0.51% 14334.40
  • Russell 2000 up 2.5 points or 0.12% to 093.62

In other markets, a snapshot of the prices are currently showing:

In the US debt market, yields are little changed/mixed:

  • two year 2.44%, -2.0 basis points
  • 10 year 2.391%, +0.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.459%, +2.3 basis points

A snapshot of the forex market continues to show the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies while the EUR remains the weakest.

Forex
The strongest to weakest currencies as US stock trade begins