The major US stock indices are opening mixed with a Dow Industrial Average hire. The S&P near unchanged and the NASDAQ index lower. Yesterday the S&P closed at record levels. The NASDAQ index toyed with closing above its record high close at 16274.94, but fell about nine points short at the end of day bell. Today the NASDAQ index has retraced some of the 250 point gain from yesterday.

A snapshot of market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 80 points or 0.21% at 39086

S&P index is down -126 points or -0.02% at 5174

NASDAQ index is down 40 points or -0.24% at 16223.60.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 4.61 point or 0.22% at 2070.23.

Some of the movers today include: