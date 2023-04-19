The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way. Concerns about higher rates/tighter Fed policy weighing on shares. UK inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term came in higher-than-expected 10.1% year on year versus 9.8% expected. Inflation remains sticky there. "Sticky" is a word fed officials like to use as well. Fed Bullard yesterday said he sees a terminal rate of 5.75%. Feds Waller said inflation remains a problem and he sees for the rate hikes ahead. On the other side, Fed's Bostic prefers to raise by 25 basis points and then see what happens.

A snapshot of the stock market 5 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average is down -106.97 points or -0.31% at 33869.67

S&P index is down -17.56 points or -0.42% at 4137.30

NASDAQ index is down -66.99 points or -0.55% at 12086.42

Russell 2000 is down -11.09 points or -0.62% at 1784.409

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2 year yield 4.241%, +4.1 basis points

5 year yield 3.717%, +4.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.608%, +3.6 basis points

30 year yield 3.804%, +1.6 basis points

A snapshot of the markets as a stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold is down $21.08 or -1.08% at $1983.50

spot silver is down $0.06 or -0.24% and $25.10

WTI crude oil is trading down $1.40 or -1.74% at $79.49

the coin is sharply lower trading at $29,269 after trading near $30,400 near 5 PM yesterday

The USD was the strongest of the major currencies coming into the day, but is seeing some selling in the early US trading.