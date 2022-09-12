The major US indices are opening with gains. A positive day today would be the 4th consecutive for the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ indices.
A snapshot 7 minutes into the opening currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 112.30 points or 0.35% at 32264.02
- S&P index up 21.19 points or 0.52% at 4088.54
- NASDAQ index up 71.97 points or 0.59% at 12184.28
The small-cap Russell index is also higher. It is currently up 11.48 points or 0.61% at 1894.35
. In the US debt market, the yields are lower:
- 2 year 3.531%, -3.9 basis points
- 5 year 3.398%, -4.7 basis points
- 10 year 3.285%, -3.6 basis points
- 30 year 3.440%, -1.6 basis points