The major US indices are opening with gains. A positive day today would be the 4th consecutive for the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ indices.

A snapshot 7 minutes into the opening currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 112.30 points or 0.35% at 32264.02

S&P index up 21.19 points or 0.52% at 4088.54

NASDAQ index up 71.97 points or 0.59% at 12184.28

The small-cap Russell index is also higher. It is currently up 11.48 points or 0.61% at 1894.35

. In the US debt market, the yields are lower:

2 year 3.531%, -3.9 basis points

5 year 3.398%, -4.7 basis points

10 year 3.285%, -3.6 basis points

30 year 3.440%, -1.6 basis points