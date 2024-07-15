The US stocks are opening with gains. Markets are shrugging off the assassination attempt and at the same time, increasing former Pres. Trumps odds at being elected President. That implies a softer Fed (new Fed Chair?), less regulation, lower taxes. The negative is less immigration and deportation of illegal immigrants, and higher tariffs. That may lead to higher deficits/higher inflation. That has the yield curve steepening.
The snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average +241 points or 0.61% at 40245. The record high close is 40003.60.
- S&P index +25.59 points or 0.45% at 5641.01
- NASDAQ +94 points or 0.51% at 18493.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 13.83 points or 0.64% at 2162.20.
Looking at some of the major large-cap stocks:
- Meta Platforms -0.12%
- Amazon -0.05%
- Nvidia +0.58%
- Alphabet lesson 0.85%
- Apple +1.88%
- Microsoft +0.39%
- Tesla +5.13%
In the US debt market, yields are higher/the yield curve is steepening (although 2-10 years spread is still negative):
- 2-year yield 4.447%, -1.3 basis points.
- 5-year yield 4.116%, +0.5 basis points.
- 10 year yield 4.213%, +2.7 basis points.
- 30-year yield 4.445%, +4.4 basis points