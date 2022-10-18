The major US indices are up for the 2nd consecutive day. Yesterday, the NASDAQ index soared by 3.43%. The S&P index increase by 2.65%. Today the border indices are tacking on additional gains of 2.25% or more.

A snapshot of the market currently shows

looking around other markets:

  • spot gold is up $5.65 or 0.35% at $1655
  • spot silver is up $0.21 or 1.15% at $18.85
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $84.55 or -1.06%
  • Bitcoin is trading at $19,638

in the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield 4.415%, -0.4 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.191%, -4.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.99%, -2.5 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.027%, +1.1 basis point

In the forex market:

  • EURUSD is testing its high for the day and back above the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.9860. The pair is in a swing area that has a high at 0.9877. Get above that level and the bullish bias increases with the 0.9900 level as the next target (see daily chart below).
EURUSD on the daily chart

The NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies