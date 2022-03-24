The major US  indices  are opening with gains led by the NASDAQ index. The rebound comes after the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ all fell by about -1.3% yesterday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average +65 points or 0.19% at 34423.52
  • S&P index up 20.53 points or 0.46% at 4476.76
  • NASDAQ index up 84.46 points or 0.61% at 14007.07
  • Russell 2000 is up 3.03 points or 0.15% to 2055.23

A quick look at other markets shows:

  • Spot gold is trading up $12.15 or 0.63% 1954.30
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $1.25 at $113.60
  • Bitcoin is trading near 43,000 at $42,990

In the US debt market, yields are higher by about 4-6 basis points:

  • 2 year 2.143%, +4.3 basis points
  • 5 year 2.376%, +5.5 basis points
  • 10 year 2.354%, +5.9 basis points
  • 30 year 2.552%, +6.6 basis points