The US core and headline PCE came in as expected and the market is breathing a sigh of relief. Yields have moved lower, and that has helped to boost us stock indices at the open. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 118 points or 0.31% at 39069

S&P index up 25 points or 0.50% at 5095

NASDAQ and 130 points or 0.82% at 16078.69.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher as US yields decline. It is currently up 28.26 points or 1.39% at 2068.52

some winners today include:

Nvidia, +2.7%

Celsius (after earnings),+5.78%

Alphabet, +1.04%.

AMD, +3.19%

Intel, +1.60%

Broadcom, +0.70%

Arm Holding, +3.09%

Coinbase, +2.99%

Not doing too well today:

Snowflake -18.25%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are now lower after trading up about two – three basis points ahead of the release: