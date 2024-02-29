The US core and headline PCE came in as expected and the market is breathing a sigh of relief. Yields have moved lower, and that has helped to boost us stock indices at the open. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 118 points or 0.31% at 39069
  • S&P index up 25 points or 0.50% at 5095
  • NASDAQ and 130 points or 0.82% at 16078.69.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher as US yields decline. It is currently up 28.26 points or 1.39% at 2068.52

some winners today include:

  • Nvidia, +2.7%
  • Celsius (after earnings),+5.78%
  • Alphabet, +1.04%.
  • AMD, +3.19%
  • Intel, +1.60%
  • Broadcom, +0.70%
  • Arm Holding, +3.09%
  • Coinbase, +2.99%

Not doing too well today:

  • Snowflake -18.25%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are now lower after trading up about two – three basis points ahead of the release:

  • 2-year yield 4.647% unchanged
  • 5-year yield 4.265% -0.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.256% -1.8 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.386% -2.3 basis points