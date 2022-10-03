The month of September saw the major indices fall sharply:

  • Dow industrial average -8.84 point
  • S&P index -9.37%
  • NASDAQ index -10.5%

For the quarter, the major indices closed lower for the 3rd consecutive quarter.

  • Dow industrial average fell -6.66% (oh no!)
  • S&P index fell -5.232%
  • NASDAQ index fell -4.11%

Both those benchmarks are in the rear view mirror. It is a new month and a new quarter. Adam points out that the seasonals are favorable in October:

  • Third-best month for the Nasdaq (and not far off from the best), though volatility is high with double digit gains/losses not uncommon
  • Fourth best month for the S&P 500

The main indices have open higher, but are giving back some of their early gains. A snapshot 9 minutes into the opening is showing:

Tesla is weighing on the NASDAQ index after it missed on its 3rd quarter sales. It is currently down near 8%..

The S&P Global PMI index for September is due at 9:45 AM with the expectations of 51.8.

At 10 AM, construction spending is expected to fall -0.3% vs. -0.4% last month.

Also at 10 AM the

  • ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to dip to 52.2 from 52.8.
  • The prices paid index is expected to dip to 51.9 from 52.5.
  • The employment component is expected to dip to 53.0 from 54.2.