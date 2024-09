The major US stock indices are trading modestly higher. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 32.49 points or 0.08% at 40894.20

S&P index is up 1.49 points or 0.03% at 5555.62

NASDAQ index is up 30 points or 0.10% at 17425

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 11.22 points or 0.53% at 2115.07