The major indices are trading lower in early US trading. The Dow is down for the third day in a row. The S&P and NASDAQ are down for the fourth day. The declines are relatively modest.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -48 points or -0.12% at 36197

S&P index -5.7 points or -1.12% at 4688

NASDAQ index -32 points or -0.22% at 15049

Russell 2000 is down -1.3 points or -0.06% at 2205.05

A look around other markets as stock trading gets underway in the US:

Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1790

Spot silver is also near unchanged at $22.19

WTI crude oil futures are trading down -$0.36 at $79.15

Bitcoin is back below the $42,000 level at $41,690

In the US debt market, the yields are mostly higher. The 30 year yield is near unchanged.

A snapshot of the forex shows the EUR is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest.