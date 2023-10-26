The major indices are trading mixed in early US trading. Both the Dow industrial average and S&P index traded above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index remains in the red but well off the premarket low levels as well.

A snapshot market 6 minutes after the open is showing currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading unchanged

S&P index is trading down -6.56 points were -0.16% at 4180

NASDAQ index is trading down -14.81 points or -0.12% at 12806

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower:

2 year yield 5.087% -3.4 basis points

5 year yield 4.864% -5.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.921% -3.2 basis points

30 year yield 5.062% -3.0 basis points

Shares of meta are trading down $11.03 or -3.68% that $288.53. Although EPS and revenues beat expectations comfortably, investors were scared away by for guidance which was marginally lighter than expectations.

ServiceNow also reported after the close and investors are cheering on its stock today. Shares are up $40.88 or 7.8% at $571.