Major US stock indices finally fell in unison.

The NASDAQ and the S&P both fell around -1.50%. The Russell 2000 was the biggest decliner with a fall of close to -1.9%. The Dow and NASDAQ nine-day winning streaks were broken.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average fell -475.55 points or -1.27% at 37082.40

S&P index felt -69.99 points or -1.47% at 4698 .37

Nasdaq index fell -225.29 points or -1.50% at 14777.93

The smaller Russell 2000 was the biggest loser with a decline of -38.11 points or -1.89% at 1982.83

Looking at the US debt market, it wasn't about interest rates, as they continued to fall:

2-year yield 4.356%, -8.0 basis points

5-year yield 3.857%, -7.5 basis points

10-year 3.861%, -6.3 basis points

30-year yield 3.992%, -4.5 basis points

Looking at other markets: