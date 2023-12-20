Major US stock indices finally fell in unison.
The NASDAQ and the S&P both fell around -1.50%. The Russell 2000 was the biggest decliner with a fall of close to -1.9%. The Dow and NASDAQ nine-day winning streaks were broken.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average fell -475.55 points or -1.27% at 37082.40
- S&P index felt -69.99 points or -1.47% at 4698 .37
- Nasdaq index fell -225.29 points or -1.50% at 14777.93
The smaller Russell 2000 was the biggest loser with a decline of -38.11 points or -1.89% at 1982.83
Looking at the US debt market, it wasn't about interest rates, as they continued to fall:
- 2-year yield 4.356%, -8.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.857%, -7.5 basis points
- 10-year 3.861%, -6.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.992%, -4.5 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil gave up earlier gains and is now trading down $-0.13 or -0.18% at $73.81. The high price extended to $75.37. The low reached $73.60
- Gold fell -$10.76 or -0.52% at $2029.39
- Bitcoin is trading at $43,500. That is all off the low of $42,207. The price raised $44,291