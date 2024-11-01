A 7% rise in Amazon shares after earnings is helping to shore up equity market sentiment following a rout yesterday. S&P 500 futures are up 25 points following a 108 point decline yesterday.

Amazon reported a big beat on revenue and earnings. That's counterbalanced somewhat by Apple, which is down 1.5% premarket.

On the economic front, the softer non-farm payrolls data lowered Treasury yields and will work as a tailwind for stocks.

At the same time, the market is pre-occupied with the election and the latest betting odds have improved for Harris, which isn't just good for her but could limit the chances of a red sweep.

She has also improved this week to 48-cents at PredictIt from 43-cents. That matches her best since Oct 15.

Shares of the meme stock DJT are also down 6% premarket.