The bulls scored a nice victory today but it took a reversal in yesterday's bond market action to make it happen. US 10-year yields fell 5 bps and that was the catalyst and the spot to watch tomorrow.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.95%

Nasdaq +0.94%

Russell 2000 +1.6%

Dow +0.8%

We're consolidating in a relatively narrow range at the moment in the S&P 500.

SPX daily