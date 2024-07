A snippet from a Monday report from UBS, analysts at the firm looking for a solid Q2 earnings season:

say that S&P 500 earnings could grow by 7.4%

say that assuming a typical pace of revisions/surprises, growth is likely to finish at 10.5-11.0%

expect EPS to grow 5.0% and 2.0% when measured on an equal weighted basis or if TECH+ stocks are excluded

