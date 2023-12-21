The major US stock indices are closing higher after yesterday's meltdown sent the

S&P down by -1.47%, it's largest decline since September 21.

The Nasdaq index down -1.50% yesterday. That was its worst day since October 26.

The Dow down -1.27%, its worst day since October 3rd.

Today, the final numbers are showing a solid rebound in each.

Dow Industrial Average rose 322.35 points or 0.87% at 37404.34

S&P index rose 48.42 points or 1.03% at 4746.76

Nasdaq index rose 185.91 points or 1.26% at 14963.86

The small-cap Russell 2000 - which fell -1.88% yesterday - clawed back 34.34 points or 1.73% today.

The Magnificent 7 was led by Tesla today. Apple lagged and was the only one of the 7 to decline today. Amazon and Microsoft underperformed vs the Nasdaq gain of 1.26%: