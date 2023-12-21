The major US stock indices are closing higher after yesterday's meltdown sent the
- S&P down by -1.47%, it's largest decline since September 21.
- The Nasdaq index down -1.50% yesterday. That was its worst day since October 26.
- The Dow down -1.27%, its worst day since October 3rd.
Today, the final numbers are showing a solid rebound in each.
- Dow Industrial Average rose 322.35 points or 0.87% at 37404.34
- S&P index rose 48.42 points or 1.03% at 4746.76
- Nasdaq index rose 185.91 points or 1.26% at 14963.86
The small-cap Russell 2000 - which fell -1.88% yesterday - clawed back 34.34 points or 1.73% today.
The Magnificent 7 was led by Tesla today. Apple lagged and was the only one of the 7 to decline today. Amazon and Microsoft underperformed vs the Nasdaq gain of 1.26%:
- TSLA: $254.59, +$7.45, +3.01%
- NVDA: $489.90, +$8.79, +1.83%
- AMZN: $153.76, +$1.65, +1.08%
- GOOGL: $140.42, +$2.08, +1.50%
- META: $353.99, +$4.71, +1.35%
- MSFT: $373.54, +$2.92, +0.79%
- AAPL: $194.64, -$0.23, -0.12%