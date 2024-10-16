After declines of -324.80 points in the Dow yesterday, it retraced all those declines and closed higher by 337.28 points or 0.79% at 43077.70.

The S&P and Nasdaq indices were not as robust in their retracement gains today:

  • S&P index fell -44.59 points or -0.76% at 5815.26 yesterday. Today the index rose 27.21 points or 0.47% to 5842.47
  • Nasdaq index fell -187.10 or -1.01% and 18315.59 yesterday. Today, the index clawed back 51.49 points or 0.28% to 18367.08.

The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 36.85 points or 1.64% at 2286.67. Yesterday the Russell 2000 we can a 1.17 point gain.

Some winners today included:

  • Trump Media & Technology Group: +15.52%

  • Aspen Aerogels Inc: +13.30%

  • United Airlines Holdings: +12.44%

  • American Airlines: +7.15%

  • Delta Air Lines: +6.77%

  • Morgan Stanley: +6.49%

  • Micron: +4.72%

  • Cisco: +4.25%

  • Papa John's: +4.11%

  • NVIDIA: +3.13%

  • Visa A: +2.94%

  • Walt Disney: +2.69%

Some losers today included:

  • Snowflake -3.12%

  • Lam Research -2.91%

  • Snap -2.72%

  • Nio A ADR -1.89%

  • Meta Platforms -1.65%

  • Uber Tech -1.56%

  • Intel -1.54%

  • Qualcomm -1.51%

  • Intuit -1.39%

  • SoFi Technologies -1.38%

  • Biogen -1.33%

  • Palantir -1.25%

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill -1.18%

  • Target -1.13%

  • Celsius -1.11%