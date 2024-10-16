After declines of -324.80 points in the Dow yesterday, it retraced all those declines and closed higher by 337.28 points or 0.79% at 43077.70.

The S&P and Nasdaq indices were not as robust in their retracement gains today:

S&P index fell -44.59 points or -0.76% at 5815.26 yesterday. Today the index rose 27.21 points or 0.47% to 5842.47

Nasdaq index fell -187.10 or -1.01% and 18315.59 yesterday. Today, the index clawed back 51.49 points or 0.28% to 18367.08.

The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 36.85 points or 1.64% at 2286.67. Yesterday the Russell 2000 we can a 1.17 point gain.

Some winners today included:

Trump Media & Technology Group: +15.52%

Aspen Aerogels Inc: +13.30%

United Airlines Holdings: +12.44%

American Airlines: +7.15%

Delta Air Lines: +6.77%

Morgan Stanley: +6.49%

Micron: +4.72%

Cisco: +4.25%

Papa John's: +4.11%

NVIDIA: +3.13%

Visa A: +2.94%

Walt Disney: +2.69%

Some losers today included: