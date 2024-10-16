After declines of -324.80 points in the Dow yesterday, it retraced all those declines and closed higher by 337.28 points or 0.79% at 43077.70.
The S&P and Nasdaq indices were not as robust in their retracement gains today:
- S&P index fell -44.59 points or -0.76% at 5815.26 yesterday. Today the index rose 27.21 points or 0.47% to 5842.47
- Nasdaq index fell -187.10 or -1.01% and 18315.59 yesterday. Today, the index clawed back 51.49 points or 0.28% to 18367.08.
The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 36.85 points or 1.64% at 2286.67. Yesterday the Russell 2000 we can a 1.17 point gain.
Some winners today included:
Trump Media & Technology Group: +15.52%
Aspen Aerogels Inc: +13.30%
United Airlines Holdings: +12.44%
American Airlines: +7.15%
Delta Air Lines: +6.77%
Morgan Stanley: +6.49%
Micron: +4.72%
Cisco: +4.25%
Papa John's: +4.11%
NVIDIA: +3.13%
Visa A: +2.94%
Walt Disney: +2.69%
Some losers today included:
Snowflake -3.12%
Lam Research -2.91%
Snap -2.72%
Nio A ADR -1.89%
Meta Platforms -1.65%
Uber Tech -1.56%
Intel -1.54%
Qualcomm -1.51%
Intuit -1.39%
SoFi Technologies -1.38%
Biogen -1.33%
Palantir -1.25%
Chipotle Mexican Grill -1.18%
Target -1.13%
Celsius -1.11%