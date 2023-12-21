The major US indices are shrugging off the declines from yesterday. The gains are being led by the Nasdaq which is up 1.0% in early US trading. A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow is up 266 points or 0.72% at 37345

S&P is up 36.723 or 0.78% at 4734.80

Nasdaq is up 148 points or 1.01% at 14928.20

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 23 points or 1.18% at 2006.19

US yields are lower as stock trading gets underway:

2 year 4.307%, -6.2 basis points

5-year 3.826%, -4.6 basis points

10-year 3.841%, -3.5 basis points

30-year 3.988%, -1.5 basis points.

Crude oil is pushing back higher but still down on the day: