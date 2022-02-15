The major US    indices  are higher for the first time in four trading days. The gains have been helped by a partial withdrawal of troops from the Russia/Ukraine border and displayed higher-than-expected US PPI data.

The snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is currently showing:

In other markets, the snapshot shows:

  • Spot gold is trading down $19.61 or -1.05% at $1851.49
  • silver is down $0.66 or -2.8% at $23.17
  • crude oil is trading down $4.30 and $91.11
  • Bitcoin is trading higher in the day at $44,486.90

The US debt market, yields are higher with longer end when the most

In the forex, the EUR is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.

