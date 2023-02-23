The major US stock indices had an up and down and back up time of it today. The major indices opened in positive territory, but gave up gains and saw the:
- S&P dip below its 50% of the move up from the December low at 3979.96. The S&P snapped a four-day losing streak today
- Dow move below the 100 day MA at 32896.90, and the
- Nasdaq sniff its 200 day MA at 11407 (the low reached 11432).
However, those tilts to the downside, found relief with a rally into the close. Phew!
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 108.80 points or 0.33% at 33153.90
- S&P index up 21.27 points or 0.53% at 4012.33
- NASDAQ index is up 83.34 points or 0.72% at 11590.41
- Russell 2000 up 13.418 points or 0.71% at 1908.09
The top sectors in the S&P index were technology and energy with gains of 1.63%and 1.27% respectively. The biggest loser was communication services at -0.67%. Utilities fell -0.48%.