Major US stock indices remain under pressure as concerns about geopolitical risks from Russia continue to weigh on the markets:

Dow -504 point

S&P index -56.87 points

NASDAQ index -204 points

Russia's Lavro is saying Ukraine's attacks against Russia's border region is an escalation signal.

Earlier, Russia's Kremlin said that the updated nuclear doctrine signed by Putin is a very important text. Putin warned that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in an event of aggression. The US gave Ukraine permission to use long-range US missiles inside of Russia in its war with nation.

It is a curious that the Biden administration gave the go-ahead for using US missiles into Russia within the lame-duck period.



Meanwhile, yields are lower with the two year down -5.0 basis points. The 10 year yield is down -6.5 basis points. Any 30 year his down 6.5 basis points.

Crude oil is back in positive territory at $69.24 up seven cents on the day.