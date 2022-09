The ECB sources and comment that 75 basis point is not off the table for October if inflation persists, has reversed the US stock indices.

The Dow is now down 114 points or -0.36%

The S&P is down -18 points or -0.44%

The NASDAQ is now down 72 points or -0.62%

Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart below, the price moved up to test the 50% of the range since the June low near 11870.00. The high price today reached 11896.73 before rotating back to the downside.

NASDAQ index falls from the 50% midpoint