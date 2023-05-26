There were non-stop flows into US stock markets on Friday, led by the Nasdaq:

S&P 500 +1.3%

Nasdaq Comp +2.2%

DJIA +1.0%

Russell 2000 +1.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.8%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.3%

Nasdaq Comp +2.4%

Russell 2000 flat

Toronto TSX Comp -2.1%

Broadcom was a big winner on Friday, gaining 11% with Qualcom and Intel making some headway as the chip rally broadens out.

This is the fifth week in a row of gains for the Nasdaq and it's very much looking like the double bottom in Oct/Dec was the low.