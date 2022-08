Fear has turned into FOMO. Bear market rallies can be intense.

A strong ISM services report healed recession fears while a drop in the prices paid component cooler inflation worries. Add in impressive equity momentum and it was a banner day, led by tech.

S&P 500 up 64 points, or 1.5%, to 4162

Nasdaq +2.6%

Russell 2000 +1.4%

DJIA +1.4%

Toronto TSX +0.3%

In terms of levels, the June high of 4177 is important short-term resistance with many eyes on the 200-day moving average beyond that.