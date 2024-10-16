There are some compelling arguments out there that the disappointing ASML orders don't have a read-through to AI chipmakers as ASML's miss is one chips related to the real economy, like autos. We know that's weak but Nvidia is trading on a different theme and didn't deserve the 5% decline yesterday.

I can see that argument but this market is trading on momentum, not necessarily fundamentals.

Meanwhile, market sentiment is a bit frothy and it feels like the election nerves are going to ramp up from here.