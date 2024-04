Spoos daily

S&P 500 futures are nearing yesterday's highs and at the best pre-market levels. Futures are up 20 points, or 0.4% as earnings roll in.

Shares of GM are up 6% after beating and raising guidance on strong truck sales. Shares of Spotify are also up 8% on earnings Shares of UPS and Pepsi are slightly lower after reporting while JetBlue tumbled 10.5%.

Shares of steel-makers Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs are both lower as well on earnings misses and a decline in demand for steel from some key customers.