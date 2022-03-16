Zelensky addressed congress and asked for more air defense weapons and called to block all ports from receiving Russian goods.

The market is focused on the prospects for peace and that's helped to lift global equities, along with a big dose of assistance from China and stimulus there. S&P 500 futures are up 41 points or 1.0%. That should break a minor downtrends since early in the month and would be some hopeful confirmation of a bottom.

Of course, there's a big hurdle to get over at 2 pm ET today.

Historically, Fed decision days have been the single best days of the year to own US stocks, though that's not the case recently.