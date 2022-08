Today is a game of waiting and watching for unexpected news. Volatility should stay low as the market goes into waiting mode ahead of Powell and the rest of the gang at Jackson Hole.

The S&P 500 is set to rise by 16 points at the open, or 0.4%, which would break a three-day losing streak. Nasdaq futures are doing even better, up 0.6% while Dow futures are up just 0.1%.