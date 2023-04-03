I find it surprising that US Treasury yields are lower today given the potential for energy-driven inflation in the months ahead. US 2s rose up to 4.13% but are back to 4.08% and near the lows of the day. Longer-dated US yields are lower on the day as well.

Eyes are on energy companies after the OPEC surprise but don't forget it's the start of a new quarter as well, so flows are going to be a factor.

S&P 500 futures are 5 points, or 0.1%, lower while Nasdaq futures are down 0.7%. The Nasdaq on Friday challenged the January high.